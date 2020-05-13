24342 Chrisanta Drive

Amenities

Great Entertaining yard at this one! 3 bed 2 bath single level with 2 car direct access garage, close to everything! Flooring mainly wood, tile and some carpet fresh and clean. House includes a white wooden outdoor dining set with seating for 10 and spacious lighted covered patio. Fireplace, gas cooking with heavy duty pot rack to save cabinet space. Large kitchen cart also included. Very large backyard (water wise, no worries) so the games are on! A/C and great schools. Don't miss this one! Call Debbie 949.315.1964