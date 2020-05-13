All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24342 Chrisanta Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24342 Chrisanta Drive

24342 Chrisanta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24342 Chrisanta Dr, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Entertaining yard at this one! 3 bed 2 bath single level with 2 car direct access garage, close to everything! Flooring mainly wood, tile and some carpet fresh and clean. House includes a white wooden outdoor dining set with seating for 10 and spacious lighted covered patio. Fireplace, gas cooking with heavy duty pot rack to save cabinet space. Large kitchen cart also included. Very large backyard (water wise, no worries) so the games are on! A/C and great schools. Don't miss this one! Call Debbie 949.315.1964

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have any available units?
24342 Chrisanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have?
Some of 24342 Chrisanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24342 Chrisanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24342 Chrisanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24342 Chrisanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24342 Chrisanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24342 Chrisanta Drive offers parking.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24342 Chrisanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have a pool?
No, 24342 Chrisanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 24342 Chrisanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24342 Chrisanta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24342 Chrisanta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24342 Chrisanta Drive has units with air conditioning.

