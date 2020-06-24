24252 Olivera Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Mission Viejo, this home covers all of your needs. The curb appeal of the home shows beautifully. The landscape has been recently redone in the front and backyard. Entering through the front door, you will see the newly redone engineered wood floors. Your eyes will lead to the cozy fire place in the center of the living room. The sliding doors nearby are newly redone. The natural light from the windows and sliding doors brings a brightness through out the home. The kitchen looks out into the LARGE backyard with new sod, high trees, and a new fence. The family room has custom shelving for books, games, and movies. The garage entryway is directly off the family room. The two guest bedrooms are large and bright. The Master Bedroom is large with a walking closet, attached wardrobe, and private bathroom. The backyard is perfect for all your needs. The home backs a nearby park, school, and paved walking trail. This home is the perfect Mission Viejo home for you. WELCOME HOME!