All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 24252 Olivera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24252 Olivera Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24252 Olivera Drive

24252 Olivera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

24252 Olivera Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Mission Viejo, this home covers all of your needs. The curb appeal of the home shows beautifully. The landscape has been recently redone in the front and backyard. Entering through the front door, you will see the newly redone engineered wood floors. Your eyes will lead to the cozy fire place in the center of the living room. The sliding doors nearby are newly redone. The natural light from the windows and sliding doors brings a brightness through out the home. The kitchen looks out into the LARGE backyard with new sod, high trees, and a new fence. The family room has custom shelving for books, games, and movies. The garage entryway is directly off the family room. The two guest bedrooms are large and bright. The Master Bedroom is large with a walking closet, attached wardrobe, and private bathroom. The backyard is perfect for all your needs. The home backs a nearby park, school, and paved walking trail. This home is the perfect Mission Viejo home for you. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24252 Olivera Drive have any available units?
24252 Olivera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24252 Olivera Drive have?
Some of 24252 Olivera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24252 Olivera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24252 Olivera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24252 Olivera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24252 Olivera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24252 Olivera Drive offers parking.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24252 Olivera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive have a pool?
No, 24252 Olivera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive have accessible units?
No, 24252 Olivera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24252 Olivera Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24252 Olivera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24252 Olivera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside