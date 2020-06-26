24029 Skyline

Amenities

Panoramic Mountain, city and sunset view home in GAURD GATED Community of Stoneridge, Greystone Point largest floor plan, at end of Cul De-Sac, 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, Main floor Bedroom with its own upgraded Bathroom can be used as a guest room, Large office with French door which opens to the side yard garden, hardwood flooring in dining, living, office and hallway, high ceiling, very light, bright ang open floor plan, Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, large sink , stainless appliances, walking pantry, breakfast area between kitchen and family room, Stone flooring.

Awesome family room with fireplace,, stainless appliances, granite countertops, upgraded sink , garden view window,

family room French door opens to beautiful view garden, large Mater bedroom with two walking closets, duel sinks, shower and a bath tub with a enjoyable view , Master bedroom has a large Balcony, you can enjoy incredible sunset view every evening from your own private balcony. Entertainment delightful large backyard has Gazebo and lots of siting area and has room to add pool and spa of your dream.

Separate Laundry room with cabinets and sink , Security system. Water softener. 3 car garages has been upgraded with epoxy flooring.

Member of Mission Viejo Lake with all the amenities, close to shopping, Resultant and much more.