24001 Bough Avenue

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spotless condition and newly renovated. Large yard, extreme privacy, pool/spa, 3- car garage and RV storage area, close to everything, mostly owner occupied neighborhood. One of the nicest homes in this neighborhood. The range of monthly rent ($3,990 to $4,190) is based on the additional services the owner will pay for: $4,190 per month includes the owner paying for Exterior Care (all yard maintenance) and Pool Cleaning! Listing is tenant occupied and available for lease starting 6/1/2020. NO PETS