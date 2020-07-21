23991 Salero Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Submitted by: Corliss Realty 949-888-2676

A single level home, a great backyard with refreshing pool and a newly landscaped front yard, what more could you ask for? You could have quite a bit more with this home! This is a wonderful 3-bedroom home with tons of upgrades. There are beautiful Bamboo floors, high ceilings, recessed lights, a newer roof, air conditioner and heater. The kitchen is large and is perfect for the person who loves to cook. The bathrooms have been remodeled within the past few years and look great! As if that is not enough, the outside is something to fall in love with. The patio has a covered portion and an open one great for the sunny as well as the not-so-sunny days. There is an inviting pool with a water slide and a spa. There is grass for a fun game of lawn darts or croquet and a nice vinyl fence to create privacy. There is a lime tree in the backyard and sometimes you can even reach the avocados hanging from the neighbor's tree! Most of your electricity is paid for by the solar panels on the roof and the Gardener and Pool Guy are included! WOW! Lake Mission Viejo association membership is included and offers concerts, shoreline fishing, swimming, holiday events, classes, boat rentals and much more. The location is close to restaurants, shopping and well-respected schools you'll love it!