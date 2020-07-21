All apartments in Mission Viejo
23991 Salero Lane

23991 Salero Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23991 Salero Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Submitted by: Corliss Realty 949-888-2676
A single level home, a great backyard with refreshing pool and a newly landscaped front yard, what more could you ask for? You could have quite a bit more with this home! This is a wonderful 3-bedroom home with tons of upgrades. There are beautiful Bamboo floors, high ceilings, recessed lights, a newer roof, air conditioner and heater. The kitchen is large and is perfect for the person who loves to cook. The bathrooms have been remodeled within the past few years and look great! As if that is not enough, the outside is something to fall in love with. The patio has a covered portion and an open one great for the sunny as well as the not-so-sunny days. There is an inviting pool with a water slide and a spa. There is grass for a fun game of lawn darts or croquet and a nice vinyl fence to create privacy. There is a lime tree in the backyard and sometimes you can even reach the avocados hanging from the neighbor's tree! Most of your electricity is paid for by the solar panels on the roof and the Gardener and Pool Guy are included! WOW! Lake Mission Viejo association membership is included and offers concerts, shoreline fishing, swimming, holiday events, classes, boat rentals and much more. The location is close to restaurants, shopping and well-respected schools you'll love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23991 Salero Lane have any available units?
23991 Salero Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23991 Salero Lane have?
Some of 23991 Salero Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23991 Salero Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23991 Salero Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23991 Salero Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23991 Salero Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23991 Salero Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23991 Salero Lane offers parking.
Does 23991 Salero Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23991 Salero Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23991 Salero Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23991 Salero Lane has a pool.
Does 23991 Salero Lane have accessible units?
No, 23991 Salero Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23991 Salero Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23991 Salero Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23991 Salero Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23991 Salero Lane has units with air conditioning.
