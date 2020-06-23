All apartments in Mission Viejo
23735 Singapore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23735 Singapore

23735 Singapore St · No Longer Available
Location

23735 Singapore St, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
23735 Singapore Available 02/15/19 Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Story Home In Mission Viejo - Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Story Home In Mission Viejo

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House WEDNESDAY, February 6th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

The property is a Multi-level 4 bedroom 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage.
Spacious family room with tile flooring and Fire place.
Formal dining room with Cathedral ceilings
Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.
Huge master suite with remodeled master bathroom.
Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite tile counter tops
Tile flooring in the kitchen
Upgraded bathrooms
Outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining - (the backyard fridge, sink, dishwasher and grill are non-functioning)
Gardening Service is included
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included
This is a must see!

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,445 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2666024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23735 Singapore have any available units?
23735 Singapore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23735 Singapore have?
Some of 23735 Singapore's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23735 Singapore currently offering any rent specials?
23735 Singapore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23735 Singapore pet-friendly?
Yes, 23735 Singapore is pet friendly.
Does 23735 Singapore offer parking?
Yes, 23735 Singapore offers parking.
Does 23735 Singapore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23735 Singapore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23735 Singapore have a pool?
No, 23735 Singapore does not have a pool.
Does 23735 Singapore have accessible units?
No, 23735 Singapore does not have accessible units.
Does 23735 Singapore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23735 Singapore has units with dishwashers.
Does 23735 Singapore have units with air conditioning?
No, 23735 Singapore does not have units with air conditioning.
