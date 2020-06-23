23735 Singapore

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Story Home In Mission Viejo



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House WEDNESDAY, February 6th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



The property is a Multi-level 4 bedroom 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage.

Spacious family room with tile flooring and Fire place.

Formal dining room with Cathedral ceilings

Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.

Huge master suite with remodeled master bathroom.

Upgraded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite tile counter tops

Tile flooring in the kitchen

Upgraded bathrooms

Outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining - (the backyard fridge, sink, dishwasher and grill are non-functioning)

Gardening Service is included

Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included

This is a must see!



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,445 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



