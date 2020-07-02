All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

23651 Via Agustini

23651 Via Agustini · No Longer Available
Location

23651 Via Agustini, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
for appointment : 949-939-4780 pstandridge@cox.net, Very rare on front row to GOLF COURSE, SUNSET VIEWS. Gated Community. Home is well care in excellent condition. Fresh Interior Paint! Detached home with 2 car direct-attached garage. Beautiful upgrades features with newer luxury walk-in hydrotherapy jets-comfort seat bathtub. Newer air-duct system and furnance, upgraded quartz kitchen counters, remodeled newer kitchen cabinets, entire dual pane windows with custom window shutters, custom sliding glass french doors with modern cordless cellular shades, fireplace in living room, formal dining, wetbar, newer mirrorize-closets with custom organizer-shelves. Designers interior paint, Ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, newer interior doors, coffered ceilings, recessed lights, crown moldings, baseboard, Tile floorings, separate large storage room, wide stretch patios with sunset-golfcourse views, single loaded street, inner tract no street noise. 2 separate Recreation centers. Association heated Pool, spa, library, gym, BBQ, tennis,sports court, play Golf! Join Group Travel. Walk to the beautiful lake of Mission Viejo. New Refrigerator with ice-maker. Washer-dryer & Microwave included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23651 Via Agustini have any available units?
23651 Via Agustini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23651 Via Agustini have?
Some of 23651 Via Agustini's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23651 Via Agustini currently offering any rent specials?
23651 Via Agustini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23651 Via Agustini pet-friendly?
No, 23651 Via Agustini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23651 Via Agustini offer parking?
Yes, 23651 Via Agustini offers parking.
Does 23651 Via Agustini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23651 Via Agustini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23651 Via Agustini have a pool?
Yes, 23651 Via Agustini has a pool.
Does 23651 Via Agustini have accessible units?
No, 23651 Via Agustini does not have accessible units.
Does 23651 Via Agustini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23651 Via Agustini has units with dishwashers.
Does 23651 Via Agustini have units with air conditioning?
No, 23651 Via Agustini does not have units with air conditioning.

