23651 Via Agustini

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

for appointment : 949-939-4780 pstandridge@cox.net, Very rare on front row to GOLF COURSE, SUNSET VIEWS. Gated Community. Home is well care in excellent condition. Fresh Interior Paint! Detached home with 2 car direct-attached garage. Beautiful upgrades features with newer luxury walk-in hydrotherapy jets-comfort seat bathtub. Newer air-duct system and furnance, upgraded quartz kitchen counters, remodeled newer kitchen cabinets, entire dual pane windows with custom window shutters, custom sliding glass french doors with modern cordless cellular shades, fireplace in living room, formal dining, wetbar, newer mirrorize-closets with custom organizer-shelves. Designers interior paint, Ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, newer interior doors, coffered ceilings, recessed lights, crown moldings, baseboard, Tile floorings, separate large storage room, wide stretch patios with sunset-golfcourse views, single loaded street, inner tract no street noise. 2 separate Recreation centers. Association heated Pool, spa, library, gym, BBQ, tennis,sports court, play Golf! Join Group Travel. Walk to the beautiful lake of Mission Viejo. New Refrigerator with ice-maker. Washer-dryer & Microwave included!