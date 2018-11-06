All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
23582 Bradbury
23582 Bradbury

23582 Bradbury · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

23582 Bradbury, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
A must see!!! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, library/office with custom built-in bookcase. Formal private dining room, formal living room, family room with fireplace and high ceiling open to the kitchen & 3rd story spacious bonus room, great for game room or theater! Downstairs feathers a 3/4 bath with shower. Kitchen boasts large island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, casual dining area/breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with spa like master bath, jetted tub, built-ins in walk in closet. 3 additional rooms and secondary bath w/ dual sinks. Laundry room has sink & cabinets. Epoxy flooring in the 3 car, garage. Great back patio with manicured grounds and a water feature. Remodeled within the last few years, upgrades include wood laminate & tile floors, shutters, Berber carpet, crown moldings, tall baseboards, wainscot, 3 HVAC units, NEST, LED lights, marble counters in all 3 baths, dog run, water feature, fresh interior paint and built in fridge. New water heater. Access to Mission Viejo Lake!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23582 Bradbury have any available units?
23582 Bradbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23582 Bradbury have?
Some of 23582 Bradbury's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23582 Bradbury currently offering any rent specials?
23582 Bradbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23582 Bradbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 23582 Bradbury is pet friendly.
Does 23582 Bradbury offer parking?
Yes, 23582 Bradbury offers parking.
Does 23582 Bradbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23582 Bradbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23582 Bradbury have a pool?
No, 23582 Bradbury does not have a pool.
Does 23582 Bradbury have accessible units?
No, 23582 Bradbury does not have accessible units.
Does 23582 Bradbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23582 Bradbury has units with dishwashers.
Does 23582 Bradbury have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23582 Bradbury has units with air conditioning.

