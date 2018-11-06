23582 Bradbury

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

A must see!!! Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, library/office with custom built-in bookcase. Formal private dining room, formal living room, family room with fireplace and high ceiling open to the kitchen & 3rd story spacious bonus room, great for game room or theater! Downstairs feathers a 3/4 bath with shower. Kitchen boasts large island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, casual dining area/breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with spa like master bath, jetted tub, built-ins in walk in closet. 3 additional rooms and secondary bath w/ dual sinks. Laundry room has sink & cabinets. Epoxy flooring in the 3 car, garage. Great back patio with manicured grounds and a water feature. Remodeled within the last few years, upgrades include wood laminate & tile floors, shutters, Berber carpet, crown moldings, tall baseboards, wainscot, 3 HVAC units, NEST, LED lights, marble counters in all 3 baths, dog run, water feature, fresh interior paint and built in fridge. New water heater. Access to Mission Viejo Lake!!!