23565 INDIAN WELLS

Amenities
On the golf course with panoramic views! Magnificent view home, Main floor offers secluded master suite upgraded with granite counters, shower, oversized soaking tub, huge walk-in closet and built-in armoire. This lovely Sawgrass Model offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large loft, 2095 sq. ft. Enter the breathtaking main living area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light from 3 sets of solarium windows. Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops, in-kitchen pantry and extra large walk-in pantry in the laundry room. Three separate patio/deck areas. Travertine floors and lush upgraded carpet throughout. Huge loft with a closet. Re-piped a few years ago. Tall ceilings throughout. Located across from Lake Mission Viejo and surrounded by a golf course. Association amenities include: pool, spa, and club house with full kitchen. The most popular floor plan in Cypress Point community.