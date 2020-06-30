All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23565 INDIAN WELLS
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

23565 INDIAN WELLS

23565 Indian Wells · No Longer Available
Location

23565 Indian Wells, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Cypress Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
On the golf course with panoramic views! Magnificent view home, Main floor offers secluded master suite upgraded with granite counters, shower, oversized soaking tub, huge walk-in closet and built-in armoire. This lovely Sawgrass Model offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large loft, 2095 sq. ft. Enter the breathtaking main living area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light from 3 sets of solarium windows. Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops, in-kitchen pantry and extra large walk-in pantry in the laundry room. Three separate patio/deck areas. Travertine floors and lush upgraded carpet throughout. Huge loft with a closet. Re-piped a few years ago. Tall ceilings throughout. Located across from Lake Mission Viejo and surrounded by a golf course. Association amenities include: pool, spa, and club house with full kitchen. The most popular floor plan in Cypress Point community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have any available units?
23565 INDIAN WELLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have?
Some of 23565 INDIAN WELLS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23565 INDIAN WELLS currently offering any rent specials?
23565 INDIAN WELLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23565 INDIAN WELLS pet-friendly?
No, 23565 INDIAN WELLS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS offer parking?
Yes, 23565 INDIAN WELLS offers parking.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23565 INDIAN WELLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have a pool?
Yes, 23565 INDIAN WELLS has a pool.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have accessible units?
No, 23565 INDIAN WELLS does not have accessible units.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23565 INDIAN WELLS has units with dishwashers.
Does 23565 INDIAN WELLS have units with air conditioning?
No, 23565 INDIAN WELLS does not have units with air conditioning.

