23565 INDIAN WELLS

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

On the golf course with panoramic views! Magnificent view home, Main floor offers secluded master suite upgraded with granite counters, shower, oversized soaking tub, huge walk-in closet and built-in armoire. This lovely Sawgrass Model offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a large loft, 2095 sq. ft. Enter the breathtaking main living area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light from 3 sets of solarium windows. Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances and granite countertops, in-kitchen pantry and extra large walk-in pantry in the laundry room. Three separate patio/deck areas. Travertine floors and lush upgraded carpet throughout. Huge loft with a closet. Re-piped a few years ago. Tall ceilings throughout. Located across from Lake Mission Viejo and surrounded by a golf course. Association amenities include: pool, spa, and club house with full kitchen. The most popular floor plan in Cypress Point community.