Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

23382 Via Chiripa

23382 Via Chiripa · No Longer Available
Location

23382 Via Chiripa, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 BEDROOM 3 BATH BEAUTY FOR LEASE IN MISSION VIEJO! This one of a kind home sits upon a marvelous 10,000+ square foot lot fit for any sized family. Wonder up the oversized driveway, large enough to fit an RV, in to a private courtyard featuring a serene water fountain overlooking a beautiful yard. The beauty of this home does not end there as it has been upgraded with luxurious finishes such as hardwood flooring, honey glazed kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom wine rack, stack stone fireplace, wet bar, new bathrooms, a full bedroom and bath on the main level, views, pool and a spa. This home has all you desire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23382 Via Chiripa have any available units?
23382 Via Chiripa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23382 Via Chiripa have?
Some of 23382 Via Chiripa's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23382 Via Chiripa currently offering any rent specials?
23382 Via Chiripa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23382 Via Chiripa pet-friendly?
No, 23382 Via Chiripa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa offer parking?
Yes, 23382 Via Chiripa offers parking.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23382 Via Chiripa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa have a pool?
Yes, 23382 Via Chiripa has a pool.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa have accessible units?
No, 23382 Via Chiripa does not have accessible units.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa have units with dishwashers?
No, 23382 Via Chiripa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23382 Via Chiripa have units with air conditioning?
No, 23382 Via Chiripa does not have units with air conditioning.

