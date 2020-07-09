23382 Via Chiripa

Amenities

5 BEDROOM 3 BATH BEAUTY FOR LEASE IN MISSION VIEJO! This one of a kind home sits upon a marvelous 10,000+ square foot lot fit for any sized family. Wonder up the oversized driveway, large enough to fit an RV, in to a private courtyard featuring a serene water fountain overlooking a beautiful yard. The beauty of this home does not end there as it has been upgraded with luxurious finishes such as hardwood flooring, honey glazed kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom wine rack, stack stone fireplace, wet bar, new bathrooms, a full bedroom and bath on the main level, views, pool and a spa. This home has all you desire!