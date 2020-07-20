All apartments in Mission Viejo
23375 La Crescenta
23375 La Crescenta

23375 La Crescenta · No Longer Available
Location

23375 La Crescenta, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Dramatic and unique 1 bedroom 1-1/2 bath town home style condo with a premium view location! Enjoy panoramic sunset and city lights views from large enclosed patio, Living Room and Master Suite! Extra light and open plan with soaring 2 story ceiling and lots of windows! Nicely upgraded with new waterproof laminate floors, granite counter tops and more! End unit with secluded and private entry! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood offers 2 pools and 2 spas and clubhouse! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Water and trash service included! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shopping and restaurants! Conveniently located just minutes to freeways, toll roads, Irvine Specrtrum and local colleges!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23375 La Crescenta have any available units?
23375 La Crescenta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23375 La Crescenta have?
Some of 23375 La Crescenta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23375 La Crescenta currently offering any rent specials?
23375 La Crescenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23375 La Crescenta pet-friendly?
No, 23375 La Crescenta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23375 La Crescenta offer parking?
No, 23375 La Crescenta does not offer parking.
Does 23375 La Crescenta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23375 La Crescenta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23375 La Crescenta have a pool?
Yes, 23375 La Crescenta has a pool.
Does 23375 La Crescenta have accessible units?
No, 23375 La Crescenta does not have accessible units.
Does 23375 La Crescenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23375 La Crescenta has units with dishwashers.
Does 23375 La Crescenta have units with air conditioning?
No, 23375 La Crescenta does not have units with air conditioning.
