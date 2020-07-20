23375 La Crescenta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Dramatic and unique 1 bedroom 1-1/2 bath town home style condo with a premium view location! Enjoy panoramic sunset and city lights views from large enclosed patio, Living Room and Master Suite! Extra light and open plan with soaring 2 story ceiling and lots of windows! Nicely upgraded with new waterproof laminate floors, granite counter tops and more! End unit with secluded and private entry! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood offers 2 pools and 2 spas and clubhouse! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Water and trash service included! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shopping and restaurants! Conveniently located just minutes to freeways, toll roads, Irvine Specrtrum and local colleges!