23352 La Mar
23352 La Mar

23352 La Mar · No Longer Available
Location

23352 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic back of the complex private unit. one bedroom with one and a half baths. up the carpeted spiral staircase to the loft carpeted bedroom with a three panel mirror spacious closets, double sink vanity with toilet and sepeerate shower/tub. Downstairs has porcelain tiled floors with a galley kitchen with tons of cabinet storage. Laundary room, hall closet and downstairs half bath. Out the back slider to a covered patio to hang out or BBB. Complex has two pools with Jacuzzi, street parking and a negotiable 1 car garage if you need more parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23352 La Mar have any available units?
23352 La Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23352 La Mar have?
Some of 23352 La Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23352 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23352 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23352 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23352 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23352 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23352 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23352 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23352 La Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23352 La Mar have a pool?
Yes, 23352 La Mar has a pool.
Does 23352 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23352 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23352 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 23352 La Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23352 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 23352 La Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
