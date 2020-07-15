23352 La Mar

Amenities

Fantastic back of the complex private unit. one bedroom with one and a half baths. up the carpeted spiral staircase to the loft carpeted bedroom with a three panel mirror spacious closets, double sink vanity with toilet and sepeerate shower/tub. Downstairs has porcelain tiled floors with a galley kitchen with tons of cabinet storage. Laundary room, hall closet and downstairs half bath. Out the back slider to a covered patio to hang out or BBB. Complex has two pools with Jacuzzi, street parking and a negotiable 1 car garage if you need more parking