Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23322 La Mar #C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23322 La Mar #C

23322 La Mar · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23322 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
23322 La Mar #C Available 03/15/19 Mission Viejo - Cozy Two Bedroom with Large Patio! - For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

***WE ARE SHOWING THIS UNIT FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8TH AT 530PM- PLEASE TEXT TAHNEE IF YOU CAN MAKE IT AT THAT TIME 714-595-3541***

Cozy two story (no one above or below), two bedroom and two bathroom condo in desirable Las Palmas in beautiful Mission Viejo. Very light and bright condo! Upgraded with wood laminate floors throughout, beautiful granite counters in kitchen, upgraded bathrooms. refrigerator left for tenants use (without warranty). Complete with a spacious enclosed patio that backs up to Association slope, very private! One car garage plus assigned parking space is also included. Community pool and spa! Las Palmas is conveniently located close to freeways, parks, shopping, and award winning schools.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE2471684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23322 La Mar #C have any available units?
23322 La Mar #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23322 La Mar #C have?
Some of 23322 La Mar #C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23322 La Mar #C currently offering any rent specials?
23322 La Mar #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23322 La Mar #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 23322 La Mar #C is pet friendly.
Does 23322 La Mar #C offer parking?
Yes, 23322 La Mar #C offers parking.
Does 23322 La Mar #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23322 La Mar #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23322 La Mar #C have a pool?
Yes, 23322 La Mar #C has a pool.
Does 23322 La Mar #C have accessible units?
No, 23322 La Mar #C does not have accessible units.
Does 23322 La Mar #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 23322 La Mar #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23322 La Mar #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 23322 La Mar #C does not have units with air conditioning.
