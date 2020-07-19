Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

23322 La Mar #C Available 03/15/19 Mission Viejo - Cozy Two Bedroom with Large Patio! - For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



***WE ARE SHOWING THIS UNIT FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8TH AT 530PM- PLEASE TEXT TAHNEE IF YOU CAN MAKE IT AT THAT TIME 714-595-3541***



Cozy two story (no one above or below), two bedroom and two bathroom condo in desirable Las Palmas in beautiful Mission Viejo. Very light and bright condo! Upgraded with wood laminate floors throughout, beautiful granite counters in kitchen, upgraded bathrooms. refrigerator left for tenants use (without warranty). Complete with a spacious enclosed patio that backs up to Association slope, very private! One car garage plus assigned parking space is also included. Community pool and spa! Las Palmas is conveniently located close to freeways, parks, shopping, and award winning schools.



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



