23302 La Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Popular model features dual Master Suites, EACH with a FULL bath and loads of closet space! Light and open upper level floor plan with high volume ceilings! Many custom touches throughout! Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Water and trash service included as well! Central air conditioning and heating! Premium location with view on perimeter of complex offers great privacy! Walk to nearby park, shops and restaurants! Close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! NOTE: this unit was recently re-piped with all new PEX water supply lines! Hurry!