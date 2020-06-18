All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

23302 La Mar

23302 La Mar · (949) 466-4789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23302 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E138 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Popular model features dual Master Suites, EACH with a FULL bath and loads of closet space! Light and open upper level floor plan with high volume ceilings! Many custom touches throughout! Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Water and trash service included as well! Central air conditioning and heating! Premium location with view on perimeter of complex offers great privacy! Walk to nearby park, shops and restaurants! Close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! NOTE: this unit was recently re-piped with all new PEX water supply lines! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23302 La Mar have any available units?
23302 La Mar has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23302 La Mar have?
Some of 23302 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23302 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23302 La Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23302 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23302 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23302 La Mar offer parking?
No, 23302 La Mar does not offer parking.
Does 23302 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23302 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23302 La Mar have a pool?
No, 23302 La Mar does not have a pool.
Does 23302 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23302 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23302 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23302 La Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 23302 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23302 La Mar has units with air conditioning.
