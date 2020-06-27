23263 Cherry

Amenities

Gorgeously upgraded 2 bedroom with endless VIEWS of the golf course located in the prestigious gated community of Cypress Point. Single story light and bright, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, cozy family room with fireplace, hard wood floors, remodeled bathrooms, new Pex plumbing, recessed lighting, designer paint, new fixtures, oversized balcony great for entertaining guests, plus so much more. Association amenities includes pool and spa plus located in close proximity to Lake Mission Viejo, shopping, restaurants and more.