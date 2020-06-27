All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23263 Cherry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23263 Cherry
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

23263 Cherry

23263 Cherry Hl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23263 Cherry Hl, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Cypress Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeously upgraded 2 bedroom with endless VIEWS of the golf course located in the prestigious gated community of Cypress Point. Single story light and bright, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, cozy family room with fireplace, hard wood floors, remodeled bathrooms, new Pex plumbing, recessed lighting, designer paint, new fixtures, oversized balcony great for entertaining guests, plus so much more. Association amenities includes pool and spa plus located in close proximity to Lake Mission Viejo, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23263 Cherry have any available units?
23263 Cherry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23263 Cherry have?
Some of 23263 Cherry's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23263 Cherry currently offering any rent specials?
23263 Cherry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23263 Cherry pet-friendly?
No, 23263 Cherry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23263 Cherry offer parking?
No, 23263 Cherry does not offer parking.
Does 23263 Cherry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23263 Cherry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23263 Cherry have a pool?
Yes, 23263 Cherry has a pool.
Does 23263 Cherry have accessible units?
No, 23263 Cherry does not have accessible units.
Does 23263 Cherry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23263 Cherry has units with dishwashers.
Does 23263 Cherry have units with air conditioning?
No, 23263 Cherry does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside