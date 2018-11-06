23261 Castle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome 3 story MV home in Stoneridge! - Spectacular bright and airy, open floor plan, 5 bedroom, executive home. Ground floor bedroom and bath. 4 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, on second level. Master is large and bright with a dressing area and 2 walk-in closets. 3rd floor is an impressive bonus room. Large bright kitchen has a 5 burner stove, 2 large ovens, view window, extensive storage and large island, opening to the grand family room with fireplace and direct access to a wonderful entertainers patio. Formal dining separate. 2 extra sitting rooms, one with fireplace. Home is clean, well maintained and boasts well designed storage throughout. New carpet, paint and other updates. 3 separate air conditioners- one for each level! Set high in the Stone Ridge Gated Community, there are no houses above you. Near parks and trails, shopping, entertainment, schools and more. Mission Viejo lake membership included! Grab this home while you can!



