All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23252 La Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23252 La Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23252 La Mar

23252 La Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23252 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable one bedroom one bath condo in beautiful Mission Viejo. Home has natural light throughout the day. Upgraded engineered floors in living, dining and bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, huge sink, lots of storage cabinet space and has a direct window that overlooks balcony. Bedroom has high ceilings complete with walk-in closet, washer/dryer closet, separate sink and sparking bathtub. Home is ideally located. Minutes to I-5, parks, schools and shopping centers. Enjoy the panoramic views of mountains and trees from balcony. Home is located at the private side of the community. Yes, it's an end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23252 La Mar have any available units?
23252 La Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23252 La Mar have?
Some of 23252 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23252 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23252 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23252 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23252 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23252 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23252 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23252 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23252 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23252 La Mar have a pool?
No, 23252 La Mar does not have a pool.
Does 23252 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23252 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23252 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23252 La Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 23252 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 23252 La Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside