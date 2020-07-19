23252 La Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable one bedroom one bath condo in beautiful Mission Viejo. Home has natural light throughout the day. Upgraded engineered floors in living, dining and bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, huge sink, lots of storage cabinet space and has a direct window that overlooks balcony. Bedroom has high ceilings complete with walk-in closet, washer/dryer closet, separate sink and sparking bathtub. Home is ideally located. Minutes to I-5, parks, schools and shopping centers. Enjoy the panoramic views of mountains and trees from balcony. Home is located at the private side of the community. Yes, it's an end unit.