23251 Cobblefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular pool home located on single loaded st. in guarded Stoneridge!Over $290K in upgrades inside and out! Stunning architecture, dual staircase, formal living room w/fireplace, library/office, formal dining room w/double crown molding & chair rail, amazing kitchen w/Viking double door oven w/French oven, sub zero fridge, triple sink, touchless hand wave sink faucet, island, open family room w/fireplace, 4 bedrooms up including master suite w/fireplace, view, master bath w/large soaking tub, dual vanity's, upgraded shower & walk-in cedar lined closets w/furniture like closet system. Convenient laundry room w/sink & cabinets. 3rd story bonus room perfect for teens or guests. Resort backyard w/pool, spa, patio w/heater, fan, BBQ granite bar w/gigantic grill, interlocking pavers & new drains. 3 car garage w/epoxy chip floors, insulated quite door, cabinets & hangers. Upgrades include: porcelain plank floors, upgraded carpet, LED recessed lights, retractable door screens, security system, motion detected electric awnings for rear sun, water purification system, tall baseboards, crown moldings, plantation shutters, all new shower systems, TV dish & wireless system, tankless H20 tank, solar system (owned), replasterd pool/spa w/new lights & super fast heating, new outdoor pavers & drains, replaced all drains, new electric yard heaters, front & backyard security lighting system, astroturf front and backyard, low-E roof rafters, state of the art electronics, private location, VU