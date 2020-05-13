All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23251 Cobblefield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23251 Cobblefield
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:19 AM

23251 Cobblefield

23251 Cobblefield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23251 Cobblefield, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular pool home located on single loaded st. in guarded Stoneridge!Over $290K in upgrades inside and out! Stunning architecture, dual staircase, formal living room w/fireplace, library/office, formal dining room w/double crown molding & chair rail, amazing kitchen w/Viking double door oven w/French oven, sub zero fridge, triple sink, touchless hand wave sink faucet, island, open family room w/fireplace, 4 bedrooms up including master suite w/fireplace, view, master bath w/large soaking tub, dual vanity's, upgraded shower & walk-in cedar lined closets w/furniture like closet system. Convenient laundry room w/sink & cabinets. 3rd story bonus room perfect for teens or guests. Resort backyard w/pool, spa, patio w/heater, fan, BBQ granite bar w/gigantic grill, interlocking pavers & new drains. 3 car garage w/epoxy chip floors, insulated quite door, cabinets & hangers. Upgrades include: porcelain plank floors, upgraded carpet, LED recessed lights, retractable door screens, security system, motion detected electric awnings for rear sun, water purification system, tall baseboards, crown moldings, plantation shutters, all new shower systems, TV dish & wireless system, tankless H20 tank, solar system (owned), replasterd pool/spa w/new lights & super fast heating, new outdoor pavers & drains, replaced all drains, new electric yard heaters, front & backyard security lighting system, astroturf front and backyard, low-E roof rafters, state of the art electronics, private location, VU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23251 Cobblefield have any available units?
23251 Cobblefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23251 Cobblefield have?
Some of 23251 Cobblefield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23251 Cobblefield currently offering any rent specials?
23251 Cobblefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23251 Cobblefield pet-friendly?
No, 23251 Cobblefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23251 Cobblefield offer parking?
Yes, 23251 Cobblefield offers parking.
Does 23251 Cobblefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23251 Cobblefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23251 Cobblefield have a pool?
Yes, 23251 Cobblefield has a pool.
Does 23251 Cobblefield have accessible units?
No, 23251 Cobblefield does not have accessible units.
Does 23251 Cobblefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23251 Cobblefield has units with dishwashers.
Does 23251 Cobblefield have units with air conditioning?
No, 23251 Cobblefield does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside