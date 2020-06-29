23246 La Mar

Amenities

Nice studio condo with private enclosed one car garage! Located in popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood! Extra private with no one above or below! Inside laundry with washer & dryer included! Refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Central heating and air conditioning! Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools and 2 spas and clubhouse! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants! Very convenient to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Saddleback College and Irvine Valley College are close by! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included!