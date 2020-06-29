All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 3 2020

23246 La Mar

23246 La Mar · No Longer Available
Location

23246 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Nice studio condo with private enclosed one car garage! Located in popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood! Extra private with no one above or below! Inside laundry with washer & dryer included! Refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Central heating and air conditioning! Neighborhood amenities include 2 pools and 2 spas and clubhouse! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants! Very convenient to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Saddleback College and Irvine Valley College are close by! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23246 La Mar have any available units?
23246 La Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23246 La Mar have?
Some of 23246 La Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23246 La Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23246 La Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23246 La Mar pet-friendly?
No, 23246 La Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23246 La Mar offer parking?
Yes, 23246 La Mar offers parking.
Does 23246 La Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23246 La Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23246 La Mar have a pool?
Yes, 23246 La Mar has a pool.
Does 23246 La Mar have accessible units?
No, 23246 La Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23246 La Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 23246 La Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23246 La Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23246 La Mar has units with air conditioning.

