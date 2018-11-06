23057 Via Pimiento

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully remodeled condominium with two bedrooms and two full-bathrooms that boasts one of the best locations and views in the Aliso Villas community. Stunning views and drenched in sunlight make it light and bright! Additionally, this home enjoys easy access to the community pool and playground. Inside the home, it features carbonized and woven bamboo flooring throughout and grey ceramic tiles in the bathrooms. A spacious, fully updated kitchen with sleek white shaker cabinets, Caeserstone countertops, and stainless steel appliances make it a dream kitchen. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet with built-ins and mirrored closet doors. The master bathroom features a dual sink vanity and a large soaking tub with glass shower doors. The second full bathroom enjoys an updated vanity with a newer Waterfall shower. Newer HVAC system and water tank along with a smart thermostat. This home includes a convenient one-car attached garage and 1 reserved parking space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included with lease. Access to Mission Viejo Lake membership. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.