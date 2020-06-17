All apartments in Mission Viejo
22861 Briarcliff
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:37 AM

22861 Briarcliff

22861 Briarcliff · (949) 338-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22861 Briarcliff, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
The perfect family home situated on a CDS in the guard gated community of Stoneridge! High up on the hill with forever views of city lights, mountains and Lake Mission Viejo! Home has a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with French doors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Monogram appliances, double stainless steel sinks, granite counters and an abundance of cabinets, drawers and a pantry! Casual eating area off the kitchen that opens up to the family room. Game room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22861 Briarcliff have any available units?
22861 Briarcliff has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22861 Briarcliff have?
Some of 22861 Briarcliff's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22861 Briarcliff currently offering any rent specials?
22861 Briarcliff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22861 Briarcliff pet-friendly?
No, 22861 Briarcliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22861 Briarcliff offer parking?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not offer parking.
Does 22861 Briarcliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22861 Briarcliff have a pool?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not have a pool.
Does 22861 Briarcliff have accessible units?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not have accessible units.
Does 22861 Briarcliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22861 Briarcliff have units with air conditioning?
No, 22861 Briarcliff does not have units with air conditioning.
