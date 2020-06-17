22861 Briarcliff

Amenities
The perfect family home situated on a CDS in the guard gated community of Stoneridge! High up on the hill with forever views of city lights, mountains and Lake Mission Viejo! Home has a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with French doors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel Monogram appliances, double stainless steel sinks, granite counters and an abundance of cabinets, drawers and a pantry! Casual eating area off the kitchen that opens up to the family room. Game room