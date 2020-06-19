All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

22851 Via Santa Maria, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22851 Via Santa Maria · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1099 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park. Landscaping & Water Softener Service included.

Cross Streets: Los Alisos Blvd. / Trabuco Rd.

Shown by appointment only.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

(RLNE4768239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have any available units?
22851 Via Santa Maria has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22851 Via Santa Maria have?
Some of 22851 Via Santa Maria's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22851 Via Santa Maria currently offering any rent specials?
22851 Via Santa Maria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22851 Via Santa Maria pet-friendly?
No, 22851 Via Santa Maria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria offer parking?
Yes, 22851 Via Santa Maria does offer parking.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22851 Via Santa Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have a pool?
No, 22851 Via Santa Maria does not have a pool.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have accessible units?
No, 22851 Via Santa Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have units with dishwashers?
No, 22851 Via Santa Maria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22851 Via Santa Maria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22851 Via Santa Maria has units with air conditioning.
