Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home - 22851 Via Santa Maria - 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Single Story Home. Upgraded Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating & A/C, W/D Included in Garage, 2 Car Attached Garage. Near Barcelona Park. Landscaping & Water Softener Service included.



Cross Streets: Los Alisos Blvd. / Trabuco Rd.



Shown by appointment only.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.



(RLNE4768239)