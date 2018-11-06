All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22741 La Vina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22741 La Vina Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

22741 La Vina Drive

22741 La Vina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22741 La Vina Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge detached 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.New paint,carpet and flooring Has a large country kitchen with refrigerator.Formal dining room, formal living room and a master bedroom with bathroom downstairs. Walk to shopping and elementary school.Large Front and back yard areas
Huge detached 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.New paint,carpet and flooring Has a large country kitchen with refrigerator.Formal dining room, formal living room and a master bedroom with bathroom downstairs. Walk to shopping and elementary school.Large Front and back yard area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22741 La Vina Drive have any available units?
22741 La Vina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 22741 La Vina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22741 La Vina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22741 La Vina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive offer parking?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive have a pool?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive have accessible units?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22741 La Vina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22741 La Vina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside