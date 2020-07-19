22564 Galilea

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC LAKEFRONT VIEWS!! LIVE ON ONE OF THE BEST VIEWPOINTS ON LAKE MISSION VIEJO - with a premium location perched high above the community sandy beach. This end unit home offers lots of privacy with no living above, and conveniently situated at entry level access. The floor plan of this Contessa model includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining room, and kitchen with sweeping water views throughout the interior. The upgraded interior has modern and clean color palettes. High end finishes and features include: new kitchen appliances with upgraded kitchen and bathroom countertops. Step outside onto a large wrap around balcony fit for entertaining. Detached two car garage. Situated in the lakefront, private, gated community of Mallorca. Enjoy the excellent amenities that Mallorca has to offer: two pools and spa, private sandy beach, lakeside boardwalk and lake access, along with the option to exercise membership to Lake Mission Viejo.