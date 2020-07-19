All apartments in Mission Viejo
22564 Galilea

22564 Galilea · No Longer Available
Location

22564 Galilea, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC LAKEFRONT VIEWS!! LIVE ON ONE OF THE BEST VIEWPOINTS ON LAKE MISSION VIEJO - with a premium location perched high above the community sandy beach. This end unit home offers lots of privacy with no living above, and conveniently situated at entry level access. The floor plan of this Contessa model includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining room, and kitchen with sweeping water views throughout the interior. The upgraded interior has modern and clean color palettes. High end finishes and features include: new kitchen appliances with upgraded kitchen and bathroom countertops. Step outside onto a large wrap around balcony fit for entertaining. Detached two car garage. Situated in the lakefront, private, gated community of Mallorca. Enjoy the excellent amenities that Mallorca has to offer: two pools and spa, private sandy beach, lakeside boardwalk and lake access, along with the option to exercise membership to Lake Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22564 Galilea have any available units?
22564 Galilea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22564 Galilea have?
Some of 22564 Galilea's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22564 Galilea currently offering any rent specials?
22564 Galilea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22564 Galilea pet-friendly?
No, 22564 Galilea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22564 Galilea offer parking?
Yes, 22564 Galilea offers parking.
Does 22564 Galilea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22564 Galilea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22564 Galilea have a pool?
Yes, 22564 Galilea has a pool.
Does 22564 Galilea have accessible units?
No, 22564 Galilea does not have accessible units.
Does 22564 Galilea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22564 Galilea has units with dishwashers.
Does 22564 Galilea have units with air conditioning?
No, 22564 Galilea does not have units with air conditioning.
