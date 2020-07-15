Amenities

Welcome to 22522 Formentor. Your home rests directly above the private Mallorca Beach on Lake Mission Viejo. 180 degree sparkling views of the lake, the sails boats, the white sand beach and the mountains and hills beyond! Views from all but the small bedroom. Just remodeled and squeaky clean. Feels like open concept. Brand new paint (Crisp Muslin), scraped ceilings, crown molding, door casings and baseboards, and new door handles. Brand new vinyl wood-like flooring. New floor to ceiling white stone fireplace with glass rocks. Extensive recessed LED lighting in every room. Remodeled kitchen with refaced cabinets, granite counters, new fixtures and brand new never used dishwasher, range, oven and microwave. New master bath vanity, mirrors, and fixtures. Comfort high toilets. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and lighted closet. Wall mounts for two TVs. Inside Laundry. A/C. 2 car newly painted garage with extra storage. 2 Association pools. Guarded gate. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo. Near shopping center.2 bed and. 2 bath all on one story. Rent the lifestyle!