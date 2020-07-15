All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

22522 Formentor

22522 Formentor · No Longer Available
Location

22522 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 22522 Formentor. Your home rests directly above the private Mallorca Beach on Lake Mission Viejo. 180 degree sparkling views of the lake, the sails boats, the white sand beach and the mountains and hills beyond! Views from all but the small bedroom. Just remodeled and squeaky clean. Feels like open concept. Brand new paint (Crisp Muslin), scraped ceilings, crown molding, door casings and baseboards, and new door handles. Brand new vinyl wood-like flooring. New floor to ceiling white stone fireplace with glass rocks. Extensive recessed LED lighting in every room. Remodeled kitchen with refaced cabinets, granite counters, new fixtures and brand new never used dishwasher, range, oven and microwave. New master bath vanity, mirrors, and fixtures. Comfort high toilets. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and lighted closet. Wall mounts for two TVs. Inside Laundry. A/C. 2 car newly painted garage with extra storage. 2 Association pools. Guarded gate. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo. Near shopping center.2 bed and. 2 bath all on one story. Rent the lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22522 Formentor have any available units?
22522 Formentor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22522 Formentor have?
Some of 22522 Formentor's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22522 Formentor currently offering any rent specials?
22522 Formentor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22522 Formentor pet-friendly?
No, 22522 Formentor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22522 Formentor offer parking?
Yes, 22522 Formentor offers parking.
Does 22522 Formentor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22522 Formentor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22522 Formentor have a pool?
Yes, 22522 Formentor has a pool.
Does 22522 Formentor have accessible units?
No, 22522 Formentor does not have accessible units.
Does 22522 Formentor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22522 Formentor has units with dishwashers.
Does 22522 Formentor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22522 Formentor has units with air conditioning.
