22496 Manacor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FOREVER VIEWS... This UPPER-LEVEL, END-UNIT HAS AMAZINGLY SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM VIRTUALLY EVERY ROOM!!! - Panoramic views of shimmering Lake MV, East Beach, the Oak Preserve, North Beach, dazzling city lights and hills from the Living Room, Dining Room, Nook, Kitchen and from the rear balcony. There is even a Mountain view from the secondary bedroom. Bright, airy ambience. This list of upgrades includes removing nook walls to create that popular "great room" affect and to enhance the views, granite counters, replaced carpets, travertine floors, replaced cabinets, recessed lights, baseboards, crown moldings, door and window casings, remodeled kitchen and baths, remodeled fireplace, newer sinks, newer fixtures, toilets, fans, scraped ceilings, leaded glass side windows, replaced original aluminium windows white vinyl windows, raised panel doors, replaced hardware, stainless steel appliances, designer paint colors... The attention to detail is most impressive. The floor plan includes 2 balconies, 9 foot ceilings and a 2 car garage. Want more? Complete with a stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is a penthouse, so you have a set of stairs to ascend, but the only neighbor you have is directly under your feet. HOA amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, boat docks, dry docks, a private Mallorca beach, bar-b-qs, a 24/7 manned gate and proximity to dining & shops at nearby "Plaza on the Lake".

For Showings Contact: Steve Ruiz 949-292-6058, Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc