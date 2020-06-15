All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:38 PM

22496 Manacor

22496 Manacor · (949) 292-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22496 Manacor, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOREVER VIEWS... This UPPER-LEVEL, END-UNIT HAS AMAZINGLY SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM VIRTUALLY EVERY ROOM!!! - Panoramic views of shimmering Lake MV, East Beach, the Oak Preserve, North Beach, dazzling city lights and hills from the Living Room, Dining Room, Nook, Kitchen and from the rear balcony. There is even a Mountain view from the secondary bedroom. Bright, airy ambience. This list of upgrades includes removing nook walls to create that popular "great room" affect and to enhance the views, granite counters, replaced carpets, travertine floors, replaced cabinets, recessed lights, baseboards, crown moldings, door and window casings, remodeled kitchen and baths, remodeled fireplace, newer sinks, newer fixtures, toilets, fans, scraped ceilings, leaded glass side windows, replaced original aluminium windows white vinyl windows, raised panel doors, replaced hardware, stainless steel appliances, designer paint colors... The attention to detail is most impressive. The floor plan includes 2 balconies, 9 foot ceilings and a 2 car garage. Want more? Complete with a stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is a penthouse, so you have a set of stairs to ascend, but the only neighbor you have is directly under your feet. HOA amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, boat docks, dry docks, a private Mallorca beach, bar-b-qs, a 24/7 manned gate and proximity to dining & shops at nearby "Plaza on the Lake".
For Showings Contact: Steve Ruiz 949-292-6058, Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22496 Manacor have any available units?
22496 Manacor has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22496 Manacor have?
Some of 22496 Manacor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22496 Manacor currently offering any rent specials?
22496 Manacor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22496 Manacor pet-friendly?
No, 22496 Manacor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22496 Manacor offer parking?
Yes, 22496 Manacor does offer parking.
Does 22496 Manacor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22496 Manacor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22496 Manacor have a pool?
Yes, 22496 Manacor has a pool.
Does 22496 Manacor have accessible units?
No, 22496 Manacor does not have accessible units.
Does 22496 Manacor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22496 Manacor has units with dishwashers.
Does 22496 Manacor have units with air conditioning?
No, 22496 Manacor does not have units with air conditioning.
