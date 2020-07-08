Amenities

Welcome to 22472 Melida located on a quiet cul de sac street in the homes above Lake Mission Viejo. Rare opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2 bath, ONE STORY home. The front yard provides well groomed curb appeal. As you enter the through the private courtyard you will be welcomed into a large open living room and dining room. To the right is an upgraded kitchen that opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. To the left there is a master bedroom along with three additional bedrooms. The home has been completely repainted. The floor is travertine tile complimented by new neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Dual Pane windows serve to regulate the temperature as well as add a buffer to any sounds from the outside. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and upgraded fixtures. Good size rear yard is freshly landscaped and offers a grassy area as well as updated hard surfaces ideal for entertaining. Washer, dryer and built in refrigerator are included. Home is a member of Lake Mission Viejo with access to 2 beaches, recreational water sports and summer concerts. Gardener included. Click on Virtual Tour Icon