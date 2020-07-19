All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22118 Antigua

22118 Antigua · No Longer Available
Location

22118 Antigua, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Located in Coral Gardens, one of the most desirable condo communities in all of South Orange County. This Carriage style end unit has beautiful mountain and park views. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached garage with no one above or below! The large patio has plenty of room for patio furniture, BBQ, and gas hookups. The kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove, recessed lighting, and a refrigerator that stays with the property. The large living room an abundance of large windows, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The dining room has high vaulted ceilings and joins with the living room to make a large "Great" room. New carpet in bedrooms and hallway. The full and the 3/4 bathrooms have both been updated with new commodes, vanities, flooring, and countertops. The laundry room fits a full-size washer and dryer that will remain with the property. This neighborhood is convenient to shopping, top-ranked schools, and a short walk to Lake Mission Viejo. Coral Gardens homeowners are members of private Lake Mission Viejo which offers private beaches, summer concerts, fishing, boating, parks and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22118 Antigua have any available units?
22118 Antigua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22118 Antigua have?
Some of 22118 Antigua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22118 Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
22118 Antigua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22118 Antigua pet-friendly?
No, 22118 Antigua is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22118 Antigua offer parking?
Yes, 22118 Antigua offers parking.
Does 22118 Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22118 Antigua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22118 Antigua have a pool?
No, 22118 Antigua does not have a pool.
Does 22118 Antigua have accessible units?
No, 22118 Antigua does not have accessible units.
Does 22118 Antigua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22118 Antigua has units with dishwashers.
Does 22118 Antigua have units with air conditioning?
No, 22118 Antigua does not have units with air conditioning.
