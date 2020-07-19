22118 Antigua

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Located in Coral Gardens, one of the most desirable condo communities in all of South Orange County. This Carriage style end unit has beautiful mountain and park views. This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached garage with no one above or below! The large patio has plenty of room for patio furniture, BBQ, and gas hookups. The kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove, recessed lighting, and a refrigerator that stays with the property. The large living room an abundance of large windows, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The dining room has high vaulted ceilings and joins with the living room to make a large "Great" room. New carpet in bedrooms and hallway. The full and the 3/4 bathrooms have both been updated with new commodes, vanities, flooring, and countertops. The laundry room fits a full-size washer and dryer that will remain with the property. This neighborhood is convenient to shopping, top-ranked schools, and a short walk to Lake Mission Viejo. Coral Gardens homeowners are members of private Lake Mission Viejo which offers private beaches, summer concerts, fishing, boating, parks and community events.