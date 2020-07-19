22114 Antigua

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing town-home will take your breath away! Perfect location in the heart of Mission Viejo, with high ceilings and incredibly light and bright. A beautiful view out of every window and some super sharp upgrades as well! This 3 bedroom (third room is den, office or bedroom on 1st floor) 2.5 bath condo has a 2 car direct access garage. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace in the living room, amazing great room right next to the dining room and kitchen. It's all open and bright with a spectacular view from inside the house as well as off the upstairs deck and back patio onto open space of trees and sky views! Both master suites have spacious closets and feel roomy and private. Some of the many upgrades include beautiful wood style flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, and high ceilings throughout! Includes washer/dryer/refrigerator. Amazing privacy and large patio as well. Ample parking and BEST location in MV with great schools too! THE LOCATION, the view and the condition make this a property that will be in high demand!! It's incredible! Does not back a street and offers the utmost in privacy and tranquility.