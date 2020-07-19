All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22114 Antigua
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22114 Antigua

22114 Antigua · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

22114 Antigua, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This amazing town-home will take your breath away! Perfect location in the heart of Mission Viejo, with high ceilings and incredibly light and bright. A beautiful view out of every window and some super sharp upgrades as well! This 3 bedroom (third room is den, office or bedroom on 1st floor) 2.5 bath condo has a 2 car direct access garage. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace in the living room, amazing great room right next to the dining room and kitchen. It's all open and bright with a spectacular view from inside the house as well as off the upstairs deck and back patio onto open space of trees and sky views! Both master suites have spacious closets and feel roomy and private. Some of the many upgrades include beautiful wood style flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, and high ceilings throughout! Includes washer/dryer/refrigerator. Amazing privacy and large patio as well. Ample parking and BEST location in MV with great schools too! THE LOCATION, the view and the condition make this a property that will be in high demand!! It's incredible! Does not back a street and offers the utmost in privacy and tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

