Mission Viejo, CA
21941 Jinetes
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

21941 Jinetes

21941 Jinetes · No Longer Available
Location

21941 Jinetes, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
I'm Gorgeous - 4 Bd with Sunset & Mountain Views - Property Id: 101598

Newly remodeled, stylish 4 Bd., 2 Ba. home in quiet neighborhood. Has open concept floor plan w/ new Entertainer's Kitchen and views. Mission Viejo Lake Access included.

This bright single-story home boasts a completely new kitchen, new flooring and new appliances (gas stove, microwave and dishwasher), granite counter tops, and newly remodeled bathrooms. Two skylights in the kitchen and recessed lights in the living space provide lots of natural light. Has formal dinning room/den and 1 bedroom can be used as a home office. Home does not back to a busy street!

Details: dual pane vinyl windows, gas fireplace, finished 2 car garage, scraped ceilings, new ceiling fans throughout, new roof, covered patio, AC, and extra refrigerator in the garage. Laundry hook ups inside (not in garage).

Walking distance to beautiful greenbelts & Crucero Park. Mission Viejo Lake access included! Landlord pays trash, MV Lake and landscaping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101598
Property Id 101598

(RLNE4721400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21941 Jinetes have any available units?
21941 Jinetes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21941 Jinetes have?
Some of 21941 Jinetes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21941 Jinetes currently offering any rent specials?
21941 Jinetes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21941 Jinetes pet-friendly?
Yes, 21941 Jinetes is pet friendly.
Does 21941 Jinetes offer parking?
Yes, 21941 Jinetes offers parking.
Does 21941 Jinetes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21941 Jinetes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21941 Jinetes have a pool?
No, 21941 Jinetes does not have a pool.
Does 21941 Jinetes have accessible units?
No, 21941 Jinetes does not have accessible units.
Does 21941 Jinetes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21941 Jinetes has units with dishwashers.
Does 21941 Jinetes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21941 Jinetes has units with air conditioning.
