21941 Jinetes

I'm Gorgeous - 4 Bd with Sunset & Mountain Views - Property Id: 101598



Newly remodeled, stylish 4 Bd., 2 Ba. home in quiet neighborhood. Has open concept floor plan w/ new Entertainer's Kitchen and views. Mission Viejo Lake Access included.



This bright single-story home boasts a completely new kitchen, new flooring and new appliances (gas stove, microwave and dishwasher), granite counter tops, and newly remodeled bathrooms. Two skylights in the kitchen and recessed lights in the living space provide lots of natural light. Has formal dinning room/den and 1 bedroom can be used as a home office. Home does not back to a busy street!



Details: dual pane vinyl windows, gas fireplace, finished 2 car garage, scraped ceilings, new ceiling fans throughout, new roof, covered patio, AC, and extra refrigerator in the garage. Laundry hook ups inside (not in garage).



Walking distance to beautiful greenbelts & Crucero Park. Mission Viejo Lake access included! Landlord pays trash, MV Lake and landscaping.

