Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

21931 Ontur

21931 Ontur · No Longer Available
Location

21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and new carpet up. Dual paned windows for energy efficiency. Enjoy the fantastic private location and panoramic views from the back yard spa. This generous open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry hook ups. Outstanding Saddleback Valley Schools! Don't miss out! Gardener and Spa maintenance included in rent. Sorry, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21931 Ontur have any available units?
21931 Ontur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21931 Ontur have?
Some of 21931 Ontur's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21931 Ontur currently offering any rent specials?
21931 Ontur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21931 Ontur pet-friendly?
No, 21931 Ontur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21931 Ontur offer parking?
No, 21931 Ontur does not offer parking.
Does 21931 Ontur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21931 Ontur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21931 Ontur have a pool?
No, 21931 Ontur does not have a pool.
Does 21931 Ontur have accessible units?
No, 21931 Ontur does not have accessible units.
Does 21931 Ontur have units with dishwashers?
No, 21931 Ontur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21931 Ontur have units with air conditioning?
No, 21931 Ontur does not have units with air conditioning.
