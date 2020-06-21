21931 Ontur

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and new carpet up. Dual paned windows for energy efficiency. Enjoy the fantastic private location and panoramic views from the back yard spa. This generous open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry hook ups. Outstanding Saddleback Valley Schools! Don't miss out! Gardener and Spa maintenance included in rent. Sorry, No pets.