Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

21911 Tobarra

21911 Tobarra · No Longer Available
Location

21911 Tobarra, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Evergreen Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
21911 Tobarra Available 03/20/19 Great Home With 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms In Mission Viejo - Great single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Nice yard with panoramic view of the city lights and sunset. Cul-De-Sac location walking distance to lake Mission Viejo and parks. MV Lake privileges are $250 per year Formal Living and dining room plus a family room off kitchen. Fireplace, Large bedrooms with view perfect for a family living. Two car attached garage. Wonderful hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Gardener for front and back & Pest Control included.

Please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE2782718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21911 Tobarra have any available units?
21911 Tobarra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21911 Tobarra have?
Some of 21911 Tobarra's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21911 Tobarra currently offering any rent specials?
21911 Tobarra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21911 Tobarra pet-friendly?
No, 21911 Tobarra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21911 Tobarra offer parking?
Yes, 21911 Tobarra offers parking.
Does 21911 Tobarra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21911 Tobarra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21911 Tobarra have a pool?
No, 21911 Tobarra does not have a pool.
Does 21911 Tobarra have accessible units?
No, 21911 Tobarra does not have accessible units.
Does 21911 Tobarra have units with dishwashers?
No, 21911 Tobarra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21911 Tobarra have units with air conditioning?
No, 21911 Tobarra does not have units with air conditioning.
