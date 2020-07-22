All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21851 Calatrava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21851 Calatrava
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

21851 Calatrava

21851 Calatrava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

21851 Calatrava, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The beautiful single level house is for lease. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The 2 car garage has direct access to the house to the laundryroom. A few cabinets are in the garage for your use. The Master Bedroom has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door to the back yard. The Master Bathroom has a shower with seat area and dual sinks. The Hallway Bathroom as a tub shower . The Living Room and Dining Room are an open floor plan for nice entertaining. A cozy fireplace in the Family Room to the open Kitchen, the extend counter top area with bar stools for your use as well. The Family Room has a really nice wood Bookcase too. The Backyard is a nice size for entertaining.
The beautiful single level house is for lease. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The 2 car garage has direct access to the house to the laundryroom. A few cabinets are in the garage for your use. The Master Bedroom has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door to the back yard. The Master Bathroom has a shower with seat area and dual sinks. The Hallway Bathroom as a tub shower . The Living Room and Dining Room are an open floor plan for nice entertaining. A cozy fireplace in the Family Room to the open Kitchen, the extend counter top area with bar stools for your use as well. The Family Room has a really nice wood Bookcase too. The Backyard is a nice size for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21851 Calatrava have any available units?
21851 Calatrava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21851 Calatrava have?
Some of 21851 Calatrava's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21851 Calatrava currently offering any rent specials?
21851 Calatrava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21851 Calatrava pet-friendly?
No, 21851 Calatrava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21851 Calatrava offer parking?
Yes, 21851 Calatrava offers parking.
Does 21851 Calatrava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21851 Calatrava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21851 Calatrava have a pool?
No, 21851 Calatrava does not have a pool.
Does 21851 Calatrava have accessible units?
No, 21851 Calatrava does not have accessible units.
Does 21851 Calatrava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21851 Calatrava has units with dishwashers.
Does 21851 Calatrava have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21851 Calatrava has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside