All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21831 Constancia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21831 Constancia
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

21831 Constancia

21831 Constancia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

21831 Constancia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Remodeled Home In The Sought After Neighborhood In Galicia. This Home Is Situated On A Single Loaded Street On A Cul De Sac. This Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2301 Square Feet, 2 Car Attached Garage. The Moment You Enter The Front Door The Rich Dark Wood Floors Bring You To The Formal Living And Dining Room. The Remodeled Kitchen Island Has Quartz And ASplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, New Baseboards, New Hvac, Newer Roof, New Windows, New Paint, Newer Carpet, Recessed Lighting And Views To The Beautiful Backyard, In Ground Spa, Dog Run And Plenty Of Room To Play. The Spacious Upstairs Also Offers A Tech Area. Relax In Remodeled Walk In Shower. Then Step Out Of The Shower And Get Warm By The Master Fireplace. Enjoy Breathtaking Views Of Disneyland, Anaheim Stadium And Lake Mission Viejo Fireworks From Master Balcony Deck. This Home Has Access To Mission Viejo Lake Which Offers Boating,Club House,Concerts On The Lake And A Private Beach. This Home Will Not Last Long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21831 Constancia have any available units?
21831 Constancia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21831 Constancia have?
Some of 21831 Constancia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21831 Constancia currently offering any rent specials?
21831 Constancia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21831 Constancia pet-friendly?
Yes, 21831 Constancia is pet friendly.
Does 21831 Constancia offer parking?
Yes, 21831 Constancia offers parking.
Does 21831 Constancia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21831 Constancia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21831 Constancia have a pool?
No, 21831 Constancia does not have a pool.
Does 21831 Constancia have accessible units?
No, 21831 Constancia does not have accessible units.
Does 21831 Constancia have units with dishwashers?
No, 21831 Constancia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21831 Constancia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21831 Constancia has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside