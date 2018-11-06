21831 Constancia

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Remodeled Home In The Sought After Neighborhood In Galicia. This Home Is Situated On A Single Loaded Street On A Cul De Sac. This Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2301 Square Feet, 2 Car Attached Garage. The Moment You Enter The Front Door The Rich Dark Wood Floors Bring You To The Formal Living And Dining Room. The Remodeled Kitchen Island Has Quartz And ASplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, New Baseboards, New Hvac, Newer Roof, New Windows, New Paint, Newer Carpet, Recessed Lighting And Views To The Beautiful Backyard, In Ground Spa, Dog Run And Plenty Of Room To Play. The Spacious Upstairs Also Offers A Tech Area. Relax In Remodeled Walk In Shower. Then Step Out Of The Shower And Get Warm By The Master Fireplace. Enjoy Breathtaking Views Of Disneyland, Anaheim Stadium And Lake Mission Viejo Fireworks From Master Balcony Deck. This Home Has Access To Mission Viejo Lake Which Offers Boating,Club House,Concerts On The Lake And A Private Beach. This Home Will Not Last Long.