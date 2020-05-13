All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

21771 TEGLEY

21771 Tegley · No Longer Available
Location

21771 Tegley, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Turnkey! Shows pride! Inviting! Showcase! Absolutely gorgeous. Kitchen completely remodeled with added center island and wine station with beautiful quartz counter tops extending into garden window. New dual panel windows and doors through out. bathrooms. Recessed lighting with crown molding. Wood flooring on ground floor. Custom color scheme. Wood blinds. Professionally landscaped with a tropical theme in the backyard. Two blocks from Lake Mission Viejo and Yacht Club. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21771 TEGLEY have any available units?
21771 TEGLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21771 TEGLEY have?
Some of 21771 TEGLEY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21771 TEGLEY currently offering any rent specials?
21771 TEGLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21771 TEGLEY pet-friendly?
No, 21771 TEGLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21771 TEGLEY offer parking?
Yes, 21771 TEGLEY offers parking.
Does 21771 TEGLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21771 TEGLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21771 TEGLEY have a pool?
No, 21771 TEGLEY does not have a pool.
Does 21771 TEGLEY have accessible units?
No, 21771 TEGLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 21771 TEGLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21771 TEGLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 21771 TEGLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 21771 TEGLEY does not have units with air conditioning.

