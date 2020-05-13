21771 Tegley, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Palm Gardens
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Turnkey! Shows pride! Inviting! Showcase! Absolutely gorgeous. Kitchen completely remodeled with added center island and wine station with beautiful quartz counter tops extending into garden window. New dual panel windows and doors through out. bathrooms. Recessed lighting with crown molding. Wood flooring on ground floor. Custom color scheme. Wood blinds. Professionally landscaped with a tropical theme in the backyard. Two blocks from Lake Mission Viejo and Yacht Club. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21771 TEGLEY have any available units?
21771 TEGLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21771 TEGLEY have?
Some of 21771 TEGLEY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21771 TEGLEY currently offering any rent specials?
21771 TEGLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.