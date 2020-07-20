All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21727 Chatham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21727 Chatham
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

21727 Chatham

21727 Chatham · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21727 Chatham, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and beautiful two story detached home with 3 bedrooms + loft and 2 1/4 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of California Colony in Mission Viejo. This is a first time rental previously occupied by the owner. One of the bedrooms and full bathrooms are on the first floor. Cathedral ceilings create an open and airy environment while the plantation shutters and fireplace give the living room a warm feeling. Tile and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout makes for easy upkeep and ideal for those with allergies. New paint throughout. Bright, remodeled kitchen comes complete with granite counters, microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer and built-in cabinets with tons of storage space finish the 2 car garage. The full-length two car driveway allows for convenient parking and access. The private backyard makes for a great entertaining space. All garden maintenance is included which will keep the new landscaping looking pretty. Close to all major shopping. Mission Viejo Lake privileges included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21727 Chatham have any available units?
21727 Chatham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21727 Chatham have?
Some of 21727 Chatham's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21727 Chatham currently offering any rent specials?
21727 Chatham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21727 Chatham pet-friendly?
No, 21727 Chatham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21727 Chatham offer parking?
Yes, 21727 Chatham offers parking.
Does 21727 Chatham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21727 Chatham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21727 Chatham have a pool?
No, 21727 Chatham does not have a pool.
Does 21727 Chatham have accessible units?
No, 21727 Chatham does not have accessible units.
Does 21727 Chatham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21727 Chatham has units with dishwashers.
Does 21727 Chatham have units with air conditioning?
No, 21727 Chatham does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside