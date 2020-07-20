21727 Chatham

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and beautiful two story detached home with 3 bedrooms + loft and 2 1/4 bathrooms in the quiet neighborhood of California Colony in Mission Viejo. This is a first time rental previously occupied by the owner. One of the bedrooms and full bathrooms are on the first floor. Cathedral ceilings create an open and airy environment while the plantation shutters and fireplace give the living room a warm feeling. Tile and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout makes for easy upkeep and ideal for those with allergies. New paint throughout. Bright, remodeled kitchen comes complete with granite counters, microwave, stove/oven, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer and built-in cabinets with tons of storage space finish the 2 car garage. The full-length two car driveway allows for convenient parking and access. The private backyard makes for a great entertaining space. All garden maintenance is included which will keep the new landscaping looking pretty. Close to all major shopping. Mission Viejo Lake privileges included.