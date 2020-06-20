21658 Paseo Maravia

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, sliding door to rear patio, walk in closet, no threshold shower for easy access. Two Car Garage. Peaceful Patio with beautiful flowers and rose bushes and Wood Patio Cover. The Courts homes have their own Pool & Spa in addition to the Main Clubhouse featuring Pool, Spa, 18-hole Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Bocce, Shuffleboard, Fitness Room, Library, Card rooms, Clubs, Group Excursions, etc. Palmia Residents are also HOA members to Mission Viejo Lake where you can enjoy the beach, picnicking, boating, fishing and summer concerts. Washer and Dryer included. Contact listing Broker at jimzakhar@regencyre.com or 949-310-3240.