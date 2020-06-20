All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:23 AM

21658 Paseo Maravia

21658 Paseo Maravia · (949) 310-3240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, sliding door to rear patio, walk in closet, no threshold shower for easy access. Two Car Garage. Peaceful Patio with beautiful flowers and rose bushes and Wood Patio Cover. The Courts homes have their own Pool & Spa in addition to the Main Clubhouse featuring Pool, Spa, 18-hole Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Bocce, Shuffleboard, Fitness Room, Library, Card rooms, Clubs, Group Excursions, etc. Palmia Residents are also HOA members to Mission Viejo Lake where you can enjoy the beach, picnicking, boating, fishing and summer concerts. Washer and Dryer included. Contact listing Broker at jimzakhar@regencyre.com or 949-310-3240.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have any available units?
21658 Paseo Maravia has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21658 Paseo Maravia have?
Some of 21658 Paseo Maravia's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21658 Paseo Maravia currently offering any rent specials?
21658 Paseo Maravia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21658 Paseo Maravia pet-friendly?
No, 21658 Paseo Maravia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia offer parking?
Yes, 21658 Paseo Maravia does offer parking.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21658 Paseo Maravia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have a pool?
Yes, 21658 Paseo Maravia has a pool.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have accessible units?
No, 21658 Paseo Maravia does not have accessible units.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have units with dishwashers?
No, 21658 Paseo Maravia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21658 Paseo Maravia have units with air conditioning?
No, 21658 Paseo Maravia does not have units with air conditioning.
