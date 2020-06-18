All apartments in Mission Viejo
216 Valley View

216 Valley View Terrace · (949) 388-1324
Location

216 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this exceptionally private end unit. Beautifully remodeled with a good sized patio that back against a lush hillside for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling with gorgeous wood tiles throughout the downstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Two-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen. Recessed lights, ceiling fan in the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have a view of the hillside. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities with summer concerts, boat rentals, fishing, sand beach, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Valley View have any available units?
216 Valley View has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Valley View have?
Some of 216 Valley View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
216 Valley View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 216 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 216 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 216 Valley View does offer parking.
Does 216 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Valley View have a pool?
No, 216 Valley View does not have a pool.
Does 216 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 216 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Valley View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
