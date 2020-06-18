216 Valley View

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this exceptionally private end unit. Beautifully remodeled with a good sized patio that back against a lush hillside for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling with gorgeous wood tiles throughout the downstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops and breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Two-car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen. Recessed lights, ceiling fan in the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have a view of the hillside. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities with summer concerts, boat rentals, fishing, sand beach, etc.