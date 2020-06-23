21216 San Miguel

Amenities
Prestigious Palmia. Exclusive Senior Community (Over 55 years of age). Largest Villas floor plan, this light and bright Open Floor Plan with
3 very large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor Master Suite has double door entry,
walk-in-closet, separate shower and soaking tub, ceiling fan, slider leading to your own private
patio. There is an additional main floor bedroom also featuring an en-suite restroom. The highly
upgraded and spacious kitchen has corian counter tops, breakfast bar, in kitchen dining nook all
open to the dining room and living room. Perfect setting for family gatherings. The home
features vaulted ceilings, freshly painted, beautiful upgraded tile flooring and recessed lighting
throughout. There is a downstairs powder room just off the master bedroom. Upstairs you will
find a very private additional master suite or mother-in-law quarters. This huge suite includes
lots of storage, linen cabinets, walk-in-closet, ceiling fan, upgraded en-suite restroom. Large
backyard, waterfall and well maintained grounds. Enjoy all the amenities Palmia residence
have available to them. Community features an 18-hole putting green, tennis and paddle tennis
courts, swimming pool and spa, gym, shuffle board, billiards and Library.