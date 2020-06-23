21216 San Miguel

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Prestigious Palmia. Exclusive Senior Community (Over 55 years of age). Largest Villas floor plan, this light and bright Open Floor Plan with

3 very large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor Master Suite has double door entry,

walk-in-closet, separate shower and soaking tub, ceiling fan, slider leading to your own private

patio. There is an additional main floor bedroom also featuring an en-suite restroom. The highly

upgraded and spacious kitchen has corian counter tops, breakfast bar, in kitchen dining nook all

open to the dining room and living room. Perfect setting for family gatherings. The home

features vaulted ceilings, freshly painted, beautiful upgraded tile flooring and recessed lighting

throughout. There is a downstairs powder room just off the master bedroom. Upstairs you will

find a very private additional master suite or mother-in-law quarters. This huge suite includes

lots of storage, linen cabinets, walk-in-closet, ceiling fan, upgraded en-suite restroom. Large

backyard, waterfall and well maintained grounds. Enjoy all the amenities Palmia residence

have available to them. Community features an 18-hole putting green, tennis and paddle tennis

courts, swimming pool and spa, gym, shuffle board, billiards and Library.