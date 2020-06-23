All apartments in Mission Viejo
21216 San Miguel

21216 San Miguel · No Longer Available
Location

21216 San Miguel, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Prestigious Palmia. Exclusive Senior Community (Over 55 years of age). Largest Villas floor plan, this light and bright Open Floor Plan with
3 very large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Main floor Master Suite has double door entry,
walk-in-closet, separate shower and soaking tub, ceiling fan, slider leading to your own private
patio. There is an additional main floor bedroom also featuring an en-suite restroom. The highly
upgraded and spacious kitchen has corian counter tops, breakfast bar, in kitchen dining nook all
open to the dining room and living room. Perfect setting for family gatherings. The home
features vaulted ceilings, freshly painted, beautiful upgraded tile flooring and recessed lighting
throughout. There is a downstairs powder room just off the master bedroom. Upstairs you will
find a very private additional master suite or mother-in-law quarters. This huge suite includes
lots of storage, linen cabinets, walk-in-closet, ceiling fan, upgraded en-suite restroom. Large
backyard, waterfall and well maintained grounds. Enjoy all the amenities Palmia residence
have available to them. Community features an 18-hole putting green, tennis and paddle tennis
courts, swimming pool and spa, gym, shuffle board, billiards and Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21216 San Miguel have any available units?
21216 San Miguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21216 San Miguel have?
Some of 21216 San Miguel's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21216 San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
21216 San Miguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21216 San Miguel pet-friendly?
No, 21216 San Miguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21216 San Miguel offer parking?
Yes, 21216 San Miguel offers parking.
Does 21216 San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21216 San Miguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21216 San Miguel have a pool?
Yes, 21216 San Miguel has a pool.
Does 21216 San Miguel have accessible units?
No, 21216 San Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does 21216 San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21216 San Miguel has units with dishwashers.
Does 21216 San Miguel have units with air conditioning?
No, 21216 San Miguel does not have units with air conditioning.
