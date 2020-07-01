All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:41 AM

21 Windswept Way

21 Windswept Way · No Longer Available
Location

21 Windswept Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
piano room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
piano room
pool
garage
This is an incredible home with panoramic water, mountain and city light views! Wake up to birds tweeting and fall sleep to the sound of crickets and frogs as they chirp you to sleep in this peaceful paradise! This Painted Trails beauty is located at the end of a cul de sac street, and boasts a gorgeous master balcony, a lovely yard with patio, grass and fruit trees and so much more! Currently 3 bedrooms including the master suite PLUS a large open loft as a secondary den / office or playroom! Graced with slab granite kitchen and center island, walk in pantry, all black appliances and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Both cooktop and microwave are brand new! Formal front room can be office, piano room or formal living room. This home boasts a huge open kitchen and den with cozy fireplace! Upstairs laundry accentuates the upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath! Direct access two car garage, steps away from the community wilderness walking trails and just a block from one of the community pools, spas and sport courts make this a well situated home for the Summer and beyond! Wonderful, award winning schools and Lake Mission Viejo membership use. A tremendous home and unbelievable view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Windswept Way have any available units?
21 Windswept Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21 Windswept Way have?
Some of 21 Windswept Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Windswept Way currently offering any rent specials?
21 Windswept Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Windswept Way pet-friendly?
No, 21 Windswept Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21 Windswept Way offer parking?
Yes, 21 Windswept Way offers parking.
Does 21 Windswept Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Windswept Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Windswept Way have a pool?
Yes, 21 Windswept Way has a pool.
Does 21 Windswept Way have accessible units?
No, 21 Windswept Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Windswept Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Windswept Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Windswept Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Windswept Way does not have units with air conditioning.

