21 Windswept Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool piano room

This is an incredible home with panoramic water, mountain and city light views! Wake up to birds tweeting and fall sleep to the sound of crickets and frogs as they chirp you to sleep in this peaceful paradise! This Painted Trails beauty is located at the end of a cul de sac street, and boasts a gorgeous master balcony, a lovely yard with patio, grass and fruit trees and so much more! Currently 3 bedrooms including the master suite PLUS a large open loft as a secondary den / office or playroom! Graced with slab granite kitchen and center island, walk in pantry, all black appliances and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Both cooktop and microwave are brand new! Formal front room can be office, piano room or formal living room. This home boasts a huge open kitchen and den with cozy fireplace! Upstairs laundry accentuates the upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath! Direct access two car garage, steps away from the community wilderness walking trails and just a block from one of the community pools, spas and sport courts make this a well situated home for the Summer and beyond! Wonderful, award winning schools and Lake Mission Viejo membership use. A tremendous home and unbelievable view!