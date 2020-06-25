20 Brindisi

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Newly remodeled Townhome with 1000 sqft wrap around patio covered with strawberry gold flagstone. This Townhouse is situated on a premium corner lot with convenient guest parking. Enjoy this wide open floor plan with two large sliding doors to oversized patio to providing Indoor/outdoor living. dine inside or outside while being surrounded with lush landscaping filled with succulents,flowers and fruit trees. Wood flooring throughout the main floor and custom crown molding. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom looks over the patio and has a brand new remodeled luxurious bathroom. The shower has two shower heads with spa features. Two large closets with one being a walk-in closet. 2 guess rooms also shares another remodeled bathroom. This home is light and bright and has newly upgraded HVAC so your home is always the right temperature. Summers here are amazing and you are located perfectly for a quick walk to the pool. This is a end-unit with no-one above or below you, only one wall shared giving you the large wrap around backyard/patio. You will love this community with pool and 2 spas. Easy access to lake Mission Viejo, award winning schools and city parks. Washer & Dryer included. Lake Mission Viejo access included.