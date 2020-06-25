All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

20 Brindisi

20 Brindisi · No Longer Available
Location

20 Brindisi, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Newly remodeled Townhome with 1000 sqft wrap around patio covered with strawberry gold flagstone. This Townhouse is situated on a premium corner lot with convenient guest parking. Enjoy this wide open floor plan with two large sliding doors to oversized patio to providing Indoor/outdoor living. dine inside or outside while being surrounded with lush landscaping filled with succulents,flowers and fruit trees. Wood flooring throughout the main floor and custom crown molding. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom looks over the patio and has a brand new remodeled luxurious bathroom. The shower has two shower heads with spa features. Two large closets with one being a walk-in closet. 2 guess rooms also shares another remodeled bathroom. This home is light and bright and has newly upgraded HVAC so your home is always the right temperature. Summers here are amazing and you are located perfectly for a quick walk to the pool. This is a end-unit with no-one above or below you, only one wall shared giving you the large wrap around backyard/patio. You will love this community with pool and 2 spas. Easy access to lake Mission Viejo, award winning schools and city parks. Washer & Dryer included. Lake Mission Viejo access included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Brindisi have any available units?
20 Brindisi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 20 Brindisi have?
Some of 20 Brindisi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Brindisi currently offering any rent specials?
20 Brindisi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Brindisi pet-friendly?
No, 20 Brindisi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 20 Brindisi offer parking?
Yes, 20 Brindisi offers parking.
Does 20 Brindisi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Brindisi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Brindisi have a pool?
Yes, 20 Brindisi has a pool.
Does 20 Brindisi have accessible units?
No, 20 Brindisi does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Brindisi have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Brindisi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Brindisi have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Brindisi has units with air conditioning.
