Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

DUAL MASTER SUITES, ATTACHED GARAGE, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, WOOD LOOK LAMINATE FLOORING…THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE! Welcome to 145 California Court! Highlights include high ceilings and an expansive array of windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. This home has been beautifully updated and features plantation shutters, surround sound, fresh paint and beautiful wood look laminate flooring throughout…no carpet! The kitchen is stunning with white cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a gas range with griddle. Enjoy dual master suites, one with a large walk-in closet, recessed lighting and plenty of linen and storage cabinets. The washer & dryer are located in your direct access garage. Enjoy peace, privacy & tranquility on your own private balcony! Furniture is negotiable, fridge is included. Just a short stroll away is the community pool and spa. With a nominal transfer fee, residents can enjoy being members of Lake Mission Viejo with beach access, swimming, BBQ’s & picnic tables, snack bar, playground, fishing, boat rentals, stand-up paddleboards, concerts & events and more! Welcome Home!