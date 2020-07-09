All apartments in Mission Viejo
145 California Court

Location

145 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
DUAL MASTER SUITES, ATTACHED GARAGE, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, WOOD LOOK LAMINATE FLOORING…THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE! Welcome to 145 California Court! Highlights include high ceilings and an expansive array of windows bringing in an abundance of natural light. This home has been beautifully updated and features plantation shutters, surround sound, fresh paint and beautiful wood look laminate flooring throughout…no carpet! The kitchen is stunning with white cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a gas range with griddle. Enjoy dual master suites, one with a large walk-in closet, recessed lighting and plenty of linen and storage cabinets. The washer & dryer are located in your direct access garage. Enjoy peace, privacy & tranquility on your own private balcony! Furniture is negotiable, fridge is included. Just a short stroll away is the community pool and spa. With a nominal transfer fee, residents can enjoy being members of Lake Mission Viejo with beach access, swimming, BBQ’s & picnic tables, snack bar, playground, fishing, boat rentals, stand-up paddleboards, concerts & events and more! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 California Court have any available units?
145 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 145 California Court have?
Some of 145 California Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
145 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 145 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 145 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 145 California Court offers parking.
Does 145 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 California Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 California Court have a pool?
Yes, 145 California Court has a pool.
Does 145 California Court have accessible units?
No, 145 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 145 California Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 California Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.

