133 Valley View

Amenities
UNBELIEVABLE CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS!! PANORAMIS CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! AMAZING LOCATION!! PRIVATE END UNIT! PRIVATE PATIO SUPERB FOR WATCHING THE SUNSET! TURNKEY! Light & Bright Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths with Vaulted Ceilings, Tile floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Media and Decorating Nooks to complete the living room. This Home Has an Open Floor Plan & Is Infused with Tons of Natural Lighting from the Numerous Windows Providing A View from Every Room. Enjoy the City Lights View from The Comfortable Living Space with Cozy Fireplace & A Media Nook. The Roomy Kitchen Is Open to The Living & Dining Areas Providing a Breakfast Bar. The Large Master Suite Includes an Amazing View, A Large Master Bath with Dual Vanities, & A Walk-In Closet. Convenient Direct Access Two Car Garage, Washer & Dryer Hookups, & Overhead Storage. Association Pool & Spa, & Access to Lake Mission Viejo.