133 Valley View

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

UNBELIEVABLE CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS!! PANORAMIS CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! AMAZING LOCATION!! PRIVATE END UNIT! PRIVATE PATIO SUPERB FOR WATCHING THE SUNSET! TURNKEY! Light & Bright Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths with Vaulted Ceilings, Tile floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Media and Decorating Nooks to complete the living room. This Home Has an Open Floor Plan & Is Infused with Tons of Natural Lighting from the Numerous Windows Providing A View from Every Room. Enjoy the City Lights View from The Comfortable Living Space with Cozy Fireplace & A Media Nook. The Roomy Kitchen Is Open to The Living & Dining Areas Providing a Breakfast Bar. The Large Master Suite Includes an Amazing View, A Large Master Bath with Dual Vanities, & A Walk-In Closet. Convenient Direct Access Two Car Garage, Washer & Dryer Hookups, & Overhead Storage. Association Pool & Spa, & Access to Lake Mission Viejo.