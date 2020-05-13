All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

133 Valley View

133 Valley View Ter · No Longer Available
Location

133 Valley View Ter, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
UNBELIEVABLE CATALINA ISLAND VIEWS!! PANORAMIS CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW! AMAZING LOCATION!! PRIVATE END UNIT! PRIVATE PATIO SUPERB FOR WATCHING THE SUNSET! TURNKEY! Light & Bright Beautiful Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths with Vaulted Ceilings, Tile floors, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting, Media and Decorating Nooks to complete the living room. This Home Has an Open Floor Plan & Is Infused with Tons of Natural Lighting from the Numerous Windows Providing A View from Every Room. Enjoy the City Lights View from The Comfortable Living Space with Cozy Fireplace & A Media Nook. The Roomy Kitchen Is Open to The Living & Dining Areas Providing a Breakfast Bar. The Large Master Suite Includes an Amazing View, A Large Master Bath with Dual Vanities, & A Walk-In Closet. Convenient Direct Access Two Car Garage, Washer & Dryer Hookups, & Overhead Storage. Association Pool & Spa, & Access to Lake Mission Viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Valley View have any available units?
133 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 133 Valley View have?
Some of 133 Valley View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
133 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 133 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 133 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 133 Valley View offers parking.
Does 133 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Valley View have a pool?
Yes, 133 Valley View has a pool.
Does 133 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 133 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Valley View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.

