13955 Tahiti Way

Amenities
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach. This beautiful place is located within 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach, 4 min drive to Venice beach and 10 min drive to Santa Monica beach.
Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Marina del Rey hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
*900 Sq.ft [or] 84 M2
* 4 min walk to the beach
* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV
* 2 car garage parking
* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center
* Gym , Pool , Business center, Hot tub and Tennis court
* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet
Email to book this amazing place! I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.