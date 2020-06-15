All apartments in Marina del Rey
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

13955 Tahiti Way

13955 Tahiti Way · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13955 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully renovated is located 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach. This beautiful place is located within 4 min walk to Marina Del Rey beach, 4 min drive to Venice beach and 10 min drive to Santa Monica beach.

Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 5 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Marina del Rey hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

*900 Sq.ft [or] 84 M2

* 4 min walk to the beach

* Queen Size bed queen sofa bed and plasma TV

* 2 car garage parking

* 5 min from restaurants and shopping center

* Gym , Pool , Business center, Hot tub and Tennis court

* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet

Email to book this amazing place! I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13955 Tahiti Way have any available units?
13955 Tahiti Way has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13955 Tahiti Way have?
Some of 13955 Tahiti Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13955 Tahiti Way currently offering any rent specials?
13955 Tahiti Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13955 Tahiti Way pet-friendly?
No, 13955 Tahiti Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way offer parking?
Yes, 13955 Tahiti Way does offer parking.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13955 Tahiti Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way have a pool?
Yes, 13955 Tahiti Way has a pool.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way have accessible units?
No, 13955 Tahiti Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13955 Tahiti Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13955 Tahiti Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13955 Tahiti Way does not have units with air conditioning.
