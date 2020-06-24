South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1 Available 03/25/19 What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1733086)