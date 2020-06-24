All apartments in Los Angeles
South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN

915 South Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

915 South Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Available 03/25/19 What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable.
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1733086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have any available units?
South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have?
Some of South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN currently offering any rent specials?
South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN pet-friendly?
Yes, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN is pet friendly.
Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN offer parking?
Yes, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN offers parking.
Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have a pool?
No, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN does not have a pool.
Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have accessible units?
No, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN does not have accessible units.
Does South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN have units with dishwashers?
No, South Ardmore Apartments in KOREA TOWN does not have units with dishwashers.
