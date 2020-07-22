Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

313 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Topanga should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22139 Avenue Morelos
22139 Avenue Morelos, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1142 sqft
Beautiful & highly sought after Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch. This South of the Blvd in one of the best neighborhoods in the valley.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,417
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,895
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,843
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,909
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Canoga Park
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
960 sqft
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,271
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Winnetka
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Wilshire-Montana
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1550 sqft
Welcome to Warner Center Townhomes! Our pet-friendly, 27-unit community is located in the heart of Southern California, minutes away from Warner Center's premier Business District.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
34 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
6 Units Available
Encino
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,901
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,119
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1271 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,549
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
792 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,608
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,182
1217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Topanga, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Topanga should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Topanga may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Topanga. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

