pet friendly apartments
132 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA
El Segundo
715 W. Acacia Avenue
715 West Acacia Avenue, El Segundo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2152 sqft
4 Bed/ 2 Bath House Rental in El Segundo - Less than a mile from the beach, this 4 bedroom rental house is so close to the ocean you can enjoy the sea breeze year round, or enjoy the central heating and AC from inside! On the edge of El Segundo,
El Segundo
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,282
3606 sqft
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
El Segundo
665 W Palm Avenue
665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1600 sqft
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific
El Segundo
324 W Imperial Ave 4
324 West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 2 Bath - Property Id: 306933 Upstairs Front Facing Unit 324 W. Imperial Ave. #4 El Segundo, CA 90245 Large 2 Bedroom + 2 Full Bath Rent: $2,695.00 Deposit: $1,200.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting.
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Manhattan Village
23 LaFayette Court
23 Lafayette Court, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1937 sqft
Plan "4" Court Home, Newer Kitchen, with Breakfast Nook and large Dining Room. New wood like Floors are throughout this very light home. This plan has a large Master suite with a walk in closet.
Sand Section
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
Sand Section
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1100 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with
Sand Section
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1019 sqft
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
5439 Marine Ave
5439 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2080 sqft
5439 Marine Ave Available 08/15/20 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/JqJ1aU_WAUI 4ba/3.5ba large house in gated community.
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,593
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Marina Del Rey
The Tides
4500 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1200 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Marina Del Rey
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,993
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Venice
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
