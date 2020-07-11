/
apartments with washer dryer
192 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA with washer-dryer
Northridge
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Sylmar
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.
Sylmar
13114 1/2 Dronfield Avenue
13114 1/2 Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1077 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Sylmar Condo - Remodeled two-story end unit with three bedrooms two bathrooms comprised of 1,077 square feet. New Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs.
Sylmar
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Sylmar
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Sylmar
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
973 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Arleta
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.
Granada Hills
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/11/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.
Granada Hills
17207 Tulsa Street
17207 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
1752 sqft
Charming pool home in Granada Hills! Fully renovated 4 bed 3 bath home located within the boundary for Granada Hills Charter High School. Quiet, friendly, tree lined street within walking distance of shopping and restaurants.
Sun Valley
8850 Morehart Avenue
8850 Morehart Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1089 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 3 Bed 1 Bath house nestled in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, this house has been fully and beautifully remodeled and is ready for you.
Sylmar
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.
Granada Hills
17926 Ludlow Street
17926 Ludlow Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1623 sqft
Must see! Behind a private entry gate you will see a 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestle in the highly desired Granada Hills area. This home includes a Den that can be used as a 4 th bedroom.
Van Nuys
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.
Van Nuys
14833 Runnymede St
14833 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Van Nuys 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOUSE (remodeled) - Property Id: 311815 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Private 2 car garage. Washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, new paint, new bathrooms, new landscaping. Dishwasher. CENTRAL AIR.
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Van Nuys
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,217
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,009
1911 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
North Hollywood
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
North Hollywood
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Sherman Oaks
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
North Hollywood
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Northwest District
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,318
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,035
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
