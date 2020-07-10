/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
145 Apartments for rent in El Segundo, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
416 Virginia Street
416 Virginia Street, El Segundo, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,282
3606 sqft
BEACH ENTERTAINER HM w/ POOL/JACUZZI & Views! - Property Id: 50552 Great El Segundo Beach & Downtown LOCATION! Walking distance to: - Beaches - Restaurants & Bars - Groceries - Shops - Bike Path - Activities - Beach Volleyball - Parks Entertain
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
440 Bungalow
440 Bungalow Drive, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
997 sqft
Welcome home! Only 2 miles from the beach! Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath and an office area Single Family Home, includes 2 door oversized Car Garage, plenty of storage space, build-in closets, hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, washer,
1 of 12
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
229 W. Sycamore Avenue
229 West Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated El Segundo Home! - Newer 2 bdrm, 2 bath home ideally located on a quiet street in El Segundo.
Results within 1 mile of El Segundo
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
226 33rd Street
226 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1600 sqft
226 33rd Street Available 07/20/20 Bright & Airy, Split Level Home w/ Amazing Ocean Views & Outdoor Space In Heart of North MB & 2 Blocks to Beach! - PROPERTY DETAILS: • 2BR / 2BA • Approx.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
109 PL PARK
109 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
750 sqft
Bright, spacious 1 BD+1BA unit in Craftsman fourplex on Venice walk-street. Only 1 block to BEACH, Main Street & Abbot Kinney Blvd. Features include beautifully updated unit with own front porch, hardwood floors, original craftsman details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
325 33rd Place
325 33rd Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1224 sqft
Three beds, 2 baths , 2 car garage and close to beach, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open beam ceilings, The inviting living area is on the 2nd floor. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1660 sqft
BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY DETAILS: - 3BR/2.5BA - Approx.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
2608 Alma Avenue
2608 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
900 sqft
Fully remodeled beach cottage 3 blocks to the beach and close to downtown, award school, and parks. Perfect location.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
401 15th Street
401 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1800 sqft
Enjoy beach living at its best in this sunny, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ocean view home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
215 PL S POINSETTIA
215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1650 sqft
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
437 Marine Avenue
437 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully remodeled sand section home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
424 20th Street
424 20th St, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
3400 sqft
Situated on a ultra rare DOUBLE wide walk street lot in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand Section, this approx 3,400 sq ft home has just been fully rebuilt with no expense spared.
Results within 5 miles of El Segundo
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,543
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
11 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,721
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,428
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
26 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
11 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,419
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,773
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
