Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

343 Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA with garage

Topanga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Calabasas Highlands
1 Unit Available
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
23036 Cass Avenue
23036 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
3649 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! - An unbelievable, South of the Boulevard, suburban home has just become available! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom delight, in the gracious suburbs of Woodland Hills.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4634 Esparto Street
4634 Esparto Road, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
3539 sqft
Attention All Woodland Hills Renters & Agents! View! View! View! Wait Till You See This Super Sharp Showplace Home In Perfect Mint Move In Condition! Amazing South Of The Blvd Location! Striking Curb Appeal! Architectural Details Abounds! Beautiful

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22943 Cass Avenue
22943 Cass Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1848 sqft
Tranquil location in the most sought after neighborhood of Woodland hills - South of the Bulevard Recently updated, this 3BR and 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22674 WATERBURY
22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,700
2600 sqft
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Greater Mulwood
1 Unit Available
22747 Brandywine Drive
22747 Brandywine Drive, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2523 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Greater Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas, this lease opportunity offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath, in a 2523 SFR on a 15,000 SF lot, and offers a sparkling pool for summer fun and relaxation! Offering BRAND NEW stylish

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Palatino
1 Unit Available
3764 CALLE JAZMIN
3764 Calle Jazmín, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1581 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3764 CALLE JAZMIN in Calabasas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
36 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,361
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Topanga, CA

Topanga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

